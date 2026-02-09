Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' shifts release date, here's why Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Dacoit, the action-packed film starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has shifted its release from March 19 to April 10, 2026.

The team made this call to dodge a box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic, aiming to give Dacoit its own space.