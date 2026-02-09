Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' shifts release date, here's why
Entertainment
Dacoit, the action-packed film starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has shifted its release from March 19 to April 10, 2026.
The team made this call to dodge a box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic, aiming to give Dacoit its own space.
'Dacoit' to release in Hindi and Telugu
Dacoit hits theaters in both Hindi and Telugu.
More about the film
This marks Shaneil Deo's directorial debut, with every scene shot twice for an authentic feel in both languages.
Sesh called wrapping up the film "surreal and deeply emotional" after a long creative journey.