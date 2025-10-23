Next Article
'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake' season 2 on HBO Max
Entertainment
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is back! Season 2 drops today, October 23, 2025, on HBO Max.
Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat return for more wild multiverse adventures across 10 new episodes, with a fresh one landing every Thursday through December 25.
Cast and where to watch
Madeleine Martin (Fionna) and Roz Ryan (Cake) are back, joined by Ashly Burch as Huntress Wizard.
Expect appearances from fan favorites like Simon Petrikov and Marceline the Vampire Queen, plus guest stars Anna Akana, Matthew Broderick, and Kumail Nanjiani.
Catch all episodes on HBO Max or with a Disney+ bundle.