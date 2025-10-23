Kiara Advani replaced by Aneet Padda in 'Shakti Shalini'
Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has swapped out Kiara Advani for Aneet Padda as the lead in his upcoming film, Shakti Shalini.
Kaushik explained that after seeing Padda in Saiyaara, he felt she "suits the part perfectly for that character."
The switch happened as the script evolved and the team decided they needed a younger actor, someone without baggage.
'Shakti Shalini' set for release date not yet announced
Shakti Shalini is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and is set to hit theaters with a release date not yet announced.
Although Advani was originally cast, Padda was confirmed as the new lead.
The movie promises a fun mix of comedy, horror, and superhuman twists—expect something different from previous MHCU films.
Kaushik's trend of casting fresh talent continues
Kaushik has been leaning into casting fresh talent that fits evolving roles—just like he did with Abhay Verma in Munjya.
With Padda's popularity rising after Saiyaara, fans are curious to see what she brings to this next chapter of the MHCU.