Kiara Advani replaced by Aneet Padda in 'Shakti Shalini' Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has swapped out Kiara Advani for Aneet Padda as the lead in his upcoming film, Shakti Shalini.

Kaushik explained that after seeing Padda in Saiyaara, he felt she "suits the part perfectly for that character."

The switch happened as the script evolved and the team decided they needed a younger actor, someone without baggage.