'Stranger Things' S5 finale gets theatrical premiere: Details

Stranger Things fans, mark your calendars: the series finale drops December 31, 2025, with a first-ever double premiere—catch it in over 350 theaters across the US and Canada or stream it on Netflix worldwide at 5pm PT. It's a big moment for TV history and for everyone who's followed the Hawkins crew since day one.

The Duffer Brothers's vision brought this dual release to life For the first time, you can choose—see the epic last episode on the big screen or stream it at home on Netflix.

This dual release is a novel strategy for Stranger Things, made possible thanks to strong advocacy from creators the Duffer Brothers.

'Stranger Things' Season 5's release schedule Season 5 has eight episodes split into three drops: Volume 1 lands November 26 (Episodes 501-504), Volume 2 arrives December 25 (Episodes 505-507), and then the grand finale closes things out on December 31.

The story picks up in fall '87 as Hawkins faces Vecna under military lockdown.