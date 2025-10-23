Rapper Vedan seeks to relax bail conditions in sexual assault Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

Malayalam rapper Vedan (real name Hirandas Murali) has asked the Kerala High Court to ease his anticipatory bail conditions in a sexual assault case.

Right now, he can't leave Kerala without court permission and must check in with police every Sunday—rules he says prevent him from traveling for stage shows scheduled in foreign countries in December, which he cites as his sole source of livelihood.