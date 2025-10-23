Next Article
Rapper Vedan seeks to relax bail conditions in sexual assault
Malayalam rapper Vedan (real name Hirandas Murali) has asked the Kerala High Court to ease his anticipatory bail conditions in a sexual assault case.
Right now, he can't leave Kerala without court permission and must check in with police every Sunday—rules he says prevent him from traveling for stage shows scheduled in foreign countries in December, which he cites as his sole source of livelihood.
Court to hear request next week
The High Court will hear Vedan's request next week and has asked the state government for its response.
The case involves an alleged assault of a Dalit music research scholar at Vedan's Kochi apartment.
Meanwhile, a related complaint by the same woman against local police was recently withdrawn, closing that part of her legal battle.