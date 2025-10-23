'Maarigallu' trailer: Kannada series promises supernatural thrills, vintage vibes
The trailer for Maarigallu just dropped, teasing a supernatural Kannada series set in the 1990s near Sirsi.
Premiering October 31 on Zee5, the story follows villagers who stumble onto a clue about a lost Kadamba-era treasure.
Expect plenty of suspense, eerie folklore vibes, and that classic small-town mystery energy.
Show pays homage to Kadamba-era heritage
As the hunt for treasure heats up, villagers get tangled in greed and betrayal, blurring lines between fate and the supernatural.
The show's traditional visuals might remind you of Kantara. Maarigallu features an ensemble cast led by Rangayana Raghu and marks Praveen Tej's web debut.
There's also a moving digital tribute: an AI-generated image of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as King Mayuravarma—a detail that really struck fans and highlights the show's deep roots in local culture.