'Maarigallu' trailer: Kannada series promises supernatural thrills, vintage vibes

Show pays homage to Kadamba-era heritage

As the hunt for treasure heats up, villagers get tangled in greed and betrayal, blurring lines between fate and the supernatural.

The show's traditional visuals might remind you of Kantara. Maarigallu features an ensemble cast led by Rangayana Raghu and marks Praveen Tej's web debut.

There's also a moving digital tribute: an AI-generated image of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as King Mayuravarma—a detail that really struck fans and highlights the show's deep roots in local culture.