How Swift's $100,000 donation helped toddler beat cancer
An adorable video of 18-month-old Lilah Smoot dancing to Taylor Swift went viral, turning her love for music into a lifeline.
After Lilah was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in North Carolina, her mom Katelynn shared their story online—hoping to raise awareness about Lilah's tough treatment journey, which later helped raise funds for her care.
Swift's support sparked a wave of goodwill
Taylor Swift noticed the video and donated $100,000 to Lilah's GoFundMe with a heartfelt message.
Inspired by Swift's kindness, fans nearly doubled the donations soon after—helping cover Lilah's specialized treatments and related costs.
Lilah's family aims to raise awareness for childhood cancers
Lilah faces an aggressive childhood cancer called ATRT that needs intense care at multiple hospitals.
Her family hopes sharing their experience will inspire more support for kids fighting rare diseases—showing how one viral moment (and a little star power) can rally a whole community.