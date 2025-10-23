How Swift's $100,000 donation helped toddler beat cancer Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

An adorable video of 18-month-old Lilah Smoot dancing to Taylor Swift went viral, turning her love for music into a lifeline.

After Lilah was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in North Carolina, her mom Katelynn shared their story online—hoping to raise awareness about Lilah's tough treatment journey, which later helped raise funds for her care.