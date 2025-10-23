Next Article
'It: Welcome to Derry' on HBO: How to watch
Entertainment
Ready for more Pennywise? The prequel series It: Welcome to Derry lands on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, October 26, 2025.
Set in 1962, the show dives into how Derry, Maine first became haunted by Pennywise, following Mike Hanlon's grandfather as he uncovers the town's creepy origins—decades before the Losers Club showed up.
Cast and episode release schedule
Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise alongside Taylour Paige, James Remar, and Madeleine Stowe.
The eight-episode series will drop new episodes every Sunday until December 14.
If you're outside the US, you can catch it on Sky and NOW in the UK or Jio Hotstar in India.