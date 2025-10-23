'It: Welcome to Derry' on HBO: How to watch Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

Ready for more Pennywise? The prequel series It: Welcome to Derry lands on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Set in 1962, the show dives into how Derry, Maine first became haunted by Pennywise, following Mike Hanlon's grandfather as he uncovers the town's creepy origins—decades before the Losers Club showed up.