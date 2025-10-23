'Violence in art space': Artist after being attacked in India

Exhibition continues amid uproar

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, which co-organized the show, called the vandalism an attack on artistic freedom and filed a police complaint.

Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth said Benammar's art was a critique of censorship and language, not obscenity.

Benammar described the incident as "violence in an art space" and urged for protection of free expression.

Despite the damage, the exhibition continues until November 15 with both the torn prints and CCTV footage on display—sparking fresh debate around artistic freedom in India.