'Fallout' S02 release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more
Entertainment
Fallout is coming back for Season 2 on December 17, 2025!
This time, there are eight episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays through February 4, 2026.
Expect more adventures in New Vegas and a deeper look at Cooper Howard (aka The Ghoul) and other fan-favorite characters from Fallout: New Vegas.
Cast and crew of 'Fallout' Season 2
Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins return as Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul, with Justin Theroux joining as Robert House.
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are back as executive producers.
You can stream all episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video—plans start at $8.99 a month if you just want Prime Video, or $14.99 a month/$139 a year for full Prime access.