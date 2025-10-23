'Fallout' S02 release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

Fallout is coming back for Season 2 on December 17, 2025!

This time, there are eight episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays through February 4, 2026.

Expect more adventures in New Vegas and a deeper look at Cooper Howard (aka The Ghoul) and other fan-favorite characters from Fallout: New Vegas.