Prabhas's birthday surprise: 'Fauji' 1st look, release date out
On his 46th birthday (October 23), Prabhas revealed his next big project: Fauji.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film casts Prabhas as a soldier in a historical war drama, possibly set against the British Raj.
The first-look poster—featuring the words "The battalion who fights alone"—sets a bold, historical vibe.
Cast and release date of 'Fauji'
Fauji lines up an all-star cast with Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and newcomer Iman Esmail. It's aiming for an Independence Day release on August 15, 2026.
Before that, you'll catch Prabhas in The Raja Saab (January 9, 2026) and Spirit. With recent hits like Kalki 2898 AD (2024), he's clearly not slowing down—making Fauji one to watch if you're into epic stories or just love seeing Prabhas take on new challenges.