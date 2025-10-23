Prabhas's birthday surprise: 'Fauji' 1st look, release date out

Cast and release date of 'Fauji'

Fauji lines up an all-star cast with Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and newcomer Iman Esmail. It's aiming for an Independence Day release on August 15, 2026.

Before that, you'll catch Prabhas in The Raja Saab (January 9, 2026) and Spirit. With recent hits like Kalki 2898 AD (2024), he's clearly not slowing down—making Fauji one to watch if you're into epic stories or just love seeing Prabhas take on new challenges.