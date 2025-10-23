Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' release postponed; new date out

Director Kaushik on why they are delaying the film

Director Kaushik shared that Mahavatar needs a lot of prep work—think detailed sets and weapon designs—which has kept them busy for over half a year already.

Filming is now expected to start mid-2026, after Vicky wraps up his current projects.

Kaushik calls this his passion project, inspired by his childhood fascination with Parshuram, and says he's excited to use his understanding and experience of using VFX for an epic look.

Expectations are high for something truly grand.