Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' release postponed; new date out
Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik, won't be hitting screens as planned.
Originally set for December 2026, the film's release has been postponed to give the team more time to finish it right.
The update dropped during the Diwali premiere of Thamma, which announced that Shakti Shalini will now release on December 24, 2026—the date Mahavatar was supposed to take.
Director Kaushik on why they are delaying the film
Director Kaushik shared that Mahavatar needs a lot of prep work—think detailed sets and weapon designs—which has kept them busy for over half a year already.
Filming is now expected to start mid-2026, after Vicky wraps up his current projects.
Kaushik calls this his passion project, inspired by his childhood fascination with Parshuram, and says he's excited to use his understanding and experience of using VFX for an epic look.
Expectations are high for something truly grand.