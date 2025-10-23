Indian composer Shashwat Sachdev collaborates with Hans Zimmer
Indian composer Shashwat Sachdev just made history as the first from India to collaborate with legendary composer Hans Zimmer.
Together with Emmy-winner James Everingham, they crafted the title theme for the new British crime series Virdee, produced under Zimmer's Extreme Music label—home to big names like Quincy Jones and Timbaland.
Sachdev's journey to extreme music
Sachdev, known for scoring films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Article 370 (2024), is currently the only Indian artist on Extreme Music's roster.
His album Euphoria picked up PRS Foundation's Best Newcomer Award in 2021, while its track Dharma won Best World Production Music that same year.
On working with Zimmer, he described the collaboration as carrying "humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath."
'Virdee' and the cultural blend in music
Virdee's title theme blends Indian melodies with Western orchestration—a musical reflection of identity and complexity at the heart of the show.
This collaboration spotlights how Indian composers are making waves globally and shows how music can connect cultures in fresh ways.