Indian composer Shashwat Sachdev collaborates with Hans Zimmer

Sachdev's journey to extreme music

Sachdev, known for scoring films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Article 370 (2024), is currently the only Indian artist on Extreme Music's roster.

His album Euphoria picked up PRS Foundation's Best Newcomer Award in 2021, while its track Dharma won Best World Production Music that same year.

On working with Zimmer, he described the collaboration as carrying "humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath."