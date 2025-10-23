Next Article
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' heads to OTT: Release date, platform
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's new horror-comedy, Thamma, dropped in theaters on October 21, 2025, and is now headed to Amazon Prime Video this December.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows a journalist (Khurrana) as he faces off against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's vampire clan leader.
Early access rental on Prime Video
Thamma will be available for Early Access rental on Prime Video from December 2, 2025, and will start streaming for all subscribers on December 16.
The movie opened big at the box office with ₹25.11 crore—making it the MHCU's second biggest opener after Stree 2.
Film features cameos from other MHCU characters
Fans of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe can spot cameos from Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2 characters.
The film hints at more supernatural crossovers ahead.