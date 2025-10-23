Lakshmi Menon moves HC to dismiss IT professional's assault case Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

Actor Lakshmi Menon has asked the Kerala High Court to dismiss an abduction and assault case filed against her by Kochi-based IT professional Aliyarsha Salim.

Salim claims that after a disagreement at Velocity Pub on August 24, 2025, Menon and three others stopped his car, threatened him, assaulted him in their vehicle, and left him at Aluva-Paravur junction.