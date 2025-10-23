Next Article
Lakshmi Menon moves HC to dismiss IT professional's assault case
Entertainment
Actor Lakshmi Menon has asked the Kerala High Court to dismiss an abduction and assault case filed against her by Kochi-based IT professional Aliyarsha Salim.
Salim claims that after a disagreement at Velocity Pub on August 24, 2025, Menon and three others stopped his car, threatened him, assaulted him in their vehicle, and left him at Aluva-Paravur junction.
Menon was granted anticipatory bail earlier this month
On October 8, 2025, the court granted Menon anticipatory bail after Salim said in an affidavit that the whole thing was a misunderstanding.
The judge noted there were injuries to people other than Salim.
Menon insists she's innocent.
The next hearing is set for November 7, 2025.