'Elsbeth': Premiere date, plot, cast, how to watch

When and where to watch it

Season 3 kicked off on October 12, 2025, and drops new episodes every Thursday at 10pm ET on CBS. If you miss it live, you can catch episodes the next day on Paramount+.

The first three episodes—"Yes, And...," "Doll Day Afternoon," and "Good Grief"—are already out.

The season will reportedly run until at least Jan. 1, with a special holiday episode coming December 18.