'Elsbeth': Premiere date, plot, cast, how to watch
"Elsbeth" is back for its third season, with Carrie Preston once again playing the delightfully oddball attorney Elsbeth Tascioni.
Teaming up with NYPD Captain Charles Wallace Wagner (Wendell Pierce), she's set to crack more tricky cases in New York.
This season brings some fun guest stars too—look out for Stephen Colbert and Andy Richter popping in.
When and where to watch it
Season 3 kicked off on October 12, 2025, and drops new episodes every Thursday at 10pm ET on CBS. If you miss it live, you can catch episodes the next day on Paramount+.
The first three episodes—"Yes, And...," "Doll Day Afternoon," and "Good Grief"—are already out.
The season will reportedly run until at least Jan. 1, with a special holiday episode coming December 18.