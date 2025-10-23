'Vrusshabha' releases on November 6, 2025

'Vrusshabha': Mohanlal hints at a major update this Saturday

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:51 pm Oct 23, 202505:51 pm

What's the story

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has announced that a major update regarding his upcoming film Vrusshabha will be revealed on Saturday, October 25. The actor shared a new poster for the movie on his social media handles, which features him in two different avatars: a modern businessman and a warrior king from ancient times. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and is set to release on November 6, 2025.