'Vrusshabha': Mohanlal hints at a major update this Saturday
'Vrusshabha' releases on November 6, 2025

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 23, 2025
05:51 pm
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has announced that a major update regarding his upcoming film Vrusshabha will be revealed on Saturday, October 25. The actor shared a new poster for the movie on his social media handles, which features him in two different avatars: a modern businessman and a warrior king from ancient times. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and is set to release on November 6, 2025.

'Brace yourself for the unheard story of #Vrusshabha'

Mohanlal shared the poster on Thursday, writing, "Some stories are meant to be told. Some are destined to roar." He added, "Brace yourself for the unheard story of #Vrusshabha. A big announcement drops on 25th October." The movie is a period fantasy action drama that promises to be a pan-Indian spectacle.

More about 'Vrusshabha'

In Vrusshabha, Mohanlal will be seen in two roles, business tycoon Vishwambhara and King Vijayendra Vrusshabha. The film also stars Ragini Dwivedi, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Neha Saxena, Garuda Ram, Ajay Ravuri, and Vinay Varma. It is a Malayalam-Telugu bilingual film that was initially scheduled to release on October 16 but was later postponed. Vrusshabha marks Mohanlal's fourth release this year, following the success of L2 Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam.