Bon Jovi announces 1st tour since 2022 vocal cord surgery

Legendary rock band Bon Jovi has announced their return to the stage with the Forever Tour in 2026 . This will be their first tour since lead singer Jon Bon Jovi's vocal cord surgery in 2022. The tour will kick off on July 7 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Album release Bon Jovi to release collaborative version of 'Forever' In addition to the tour, Bon Jovi will also be releasing a new collaborative version of their latest studio album, Forever (Legendary Edition). The album features collaborations with several artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Robbie Williams, and Avril Lavigne. "I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album, and I think it shows in the music," the lead singer said about the upcoming release in a statement.

Recovery process Jon on his recovery process The 63-year-old singer had previously opened up about his recovery process in an April 2024 cover story. He admitted he now works with vocal coaches and does daily voice exercises. "Every day is the recovery process," he said at the time. "I'm capable of singing. What I'm not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week."

Gratitude expressed Singer expresses gratitude to fans, bandmates In a statement about the upcoming tour, Jon expressed his gratitude to fans and bandmates for their patience during his recovery. "I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring," he said. The singer also revealed that he had called on some friends to help him during his time of need when he was unable to tour or promote an album.