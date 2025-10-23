Hina Khan questions recent 'Bigg Boss 19' nomination process

Hina Khan , a popular television actor and first runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 11 , has raised questions over the transparency of the nomination process in the ongoing season. Her doubts come amid a lot of discussions among fans supporting their favorite contestants. The recent nomination task of Bigg Boss 19 has been particularly confusing for viewers, with many questioning its fairness and authenticity.

Controversy What did Khan say? Khan took to social media to voice her concerns, saying, "If fixed nominations had a FACE. The person who has been sent first to open the box decides everything." "And yes, after choosing the box number, the contestants' pictures were being interchanged.. What do we know? The audience wants to know. The show has lost its charm, sadly."

Twitter Post See Khan's post here If fixed nominations had a FACE 🤭😉

Sabse pehle kisko bheja to open the box decides everything 😬

Aur Haan box number choose karne ke baad kya peeche se tasveeren badli jaa rahi thi.. humein kya pata 😄

Janta jaan na chaahti hai 😂

This show has lost its charm sadly

Subhraatri — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) October 22, 2025

Fan reactions Fans also think the nomination was rigged Fans of Bigg Boss 19 also perceived the nomination as rigged. One fan commented on Khan's tweet, "Looks like everything is being done to work in Amaal Mallik's favor. I lost the trust in the game when a derogatory word said to Farrhana Bhatt was not even discussed in WKV... #scripted." Another fan wrote, "Exactly! The "fixed nominations" theory is looking way too real now. Boxes changing, faces flipping ... everything feels pre-decided."