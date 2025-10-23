LOADING...
Hina Khan questions recent 'Bigg Boss 19' nomination process
Hina Khan is a former 'Bigg Boss' contestant

Hina Khan questions recent 'Bigg Boss 19' nomination process

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 23, 2025
05:16 pm
What's the story

Hina Khan, a popular television actor and first runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 11, has raised questions over the transparency of the nomination process in the ongoing season. Her doubts come amid a lot of discussions among fans supporting their favorite contestants. The recent nomination task of Bigg Boss 19 has been particularly confusing for viewers, with many questioning its fairness and authenticity.

Controversy

What did Khan say?

Khan took to social media to voice her concerns, saying, "If fixed nominations had a FACE. The person who has been sent first to open the box decides everything." "And yes, after choosing the box number, the contestants' pictures were being interchanged.. What do we know? The audience wants to know. The show has lost its charm, sadly."

Twitter Post

See Khan's post here

Fan reactions

Fans also think the nomination was rigged

Fans of Bigg Boss 19 also perceived the nomination as rigged. One fan commented on Khan's tweet, "Looks like everything is being done to work in Amaal Mallik's favor. I lost the trust in the game when a derogatory word said to Farrhana Bhatt was not even discussed in WKV... #scripted." Another fan wrote, "Exactly! The "fixed nominations" theory is looking way too real now. Boxes changing, faces flipping ... everything feels pre-decided."

Task details

About 'chain reaction' nomination task

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 introduced a "chain reaction" nomination task. In this task, contestants opened lockers containing another participant's photo and could either nominate or save the contestant whose picture they opened. The task ended after Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna became the nominated contestants this week.