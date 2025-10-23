Is BTS coming to India in 2026?
What's the story
Multiple reports suggest that the globally popular K-pop boy band BTS is planning a 20-city world tour in 2026, with Mumbai as a possible stop. This news has sent waves of excitement among Indian fans, known as the ARMYs, as it would be the group's first-ever performance in India. The potential inclusion of Mumbai is especially significant given India's limited representation on K-pop world tour itineraries despite its large fanbase.
Past interest
BTS's previous near-miss with Indian concert
In the past, BTS members have shown their eagerness to perform for their Indian fans. A proposed stop here on the group's 2020 Map of the Soul tour was called off due to COVID-19, leaving fans disheartened. The recent establishment of HYBE's overseas headquarters in Mumbai has further fueled hopes that India might become a regular destination for K-pop tours. Other cities mentioned in the 20-city tour include Seoul, Tokyo, London, New York City, Jakarta, Berlin, and Toronto.
Official silence
BTS comeback album in spring 2026
Despite the growing speculation, neither HYBE nor BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed the details of the 2026 tour or its potential stops. Meanwhile, BTS is reportedly gearing up for a spring 2026 comeback album, which will be their first full-fledged musical project after completing their military service obligations.