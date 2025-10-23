BTS might perform in India in 2026

Is BTS coming to India in 2026?

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:14 pm Oct 23, 202505:14 pm

What's the story

Multiple reports suggest that the globally popular K-pop boy band BTS is planning a 20-city world tour in 2026, with Mumbai as a possible stop. This news has sent waves of excitement among Indian fans, known as the ARMYs, as it would be the group's first-ever performance in India. The potential inclusion of Mumbai is especially significant given India's limited representation on K-pop world tour itineraries despite its large fanbase.