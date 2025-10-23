'Bigg Boss 19': Double eviction buzz with shocking twist

Game changer

Contestants could get the power who gets evicted

The post also hinted at a major change in the eviction process, where contestants themselves can get the power to decide who gets evicted. This could completely alter the dynamics of house politics. A netizen commented, "If contestants decide, expect total chaos-Pranit vs Nehal drama incoming!" Another said, "If eviction really happens through gharwale voting this week, that's beyond unfair. Why even ask for audience votes then?" While a fan predicted, "Yeah...I think #NehalChudasama will be evicted."