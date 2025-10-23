'Bigg Boss 19': Double eviction buzz with shocking twist
What's the story
Bigg Boss 19 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride with its unexpected twists and turns. The latest buzz suggests that the upcoming weekend will see a double eviction, reported BB Tak. The social media page hinted at a shocking twist in the eviction process, with Nehal Chudasama being an obvious choice for elimination, but things could change with this new development. Nominated contestants this week are Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna.
Game changer
Contestants could get the power who gets evicted
The post also hinted at a major change in the eviction process, where contestants themselves can get the power to decide who gets evicted. This could completely alter the dynamics of house politics. A netizen commented, "If contestants decide, expect total chaos-Pranit vs Nehal drama incoming!" Another said, "If eviction really happens through gharwale voting this week, that's beyond unfair. Why even ask for audience votes then?" While a fan predicted, "Yeah...I think #NehalChudasama will be evicted."
Twitter Post
Read the latest buzz online
I heard there might be a shocking twist coming this weekend for eviction 👀— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 23, 2025
Nehal, who looks like the obvious one to get evicted, but things might change with a twist or maybe a double eviction!
What if Bigg Boss flips the game and gives eviction power to the contestants…
Predictions
Changing relationships in the house
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw core relationships of the house changing, as Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal's friendship seems to be going through a rough patch, with a recent promo suggesting a total breakdown of their relationship. On the other hand, Farrhana Bhatt ended her long-standing friendship with Chudasama. Meanwhile, fans can stream new episodes of Bigg Boss on JioHotstar.