Bon Jovi announces 1st tour after Jon's vocal surgery
Entertainment
Bon Jovi is making a big return with an international tour kicking off July 7, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, and wrapping up September 4.
This is their first tour since Jon Bon Jovi's vocal surgery in 2022, marking a new chapter for the band.
'Forever (Legendary Edition)' to accompany the tour
Alongside the tour, Bon Jovi is dropping Forever (Legendary Edition)—a reimagined version of their 2024 album.
Expect star-studded features from Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne, Robbie Williams, and more.
The album was created while Jon was recovering and unable to tour.
How to get tickets?
Tickets will be sold on bonjovi.com. Artist presale starts October 27, 2025, at 10am ET, with general sales opening October 31, 2025.
Fans should register online for early access.