'Saiyaara' actor cast in Maddock's 'Shakti Shalini'
Entertainment
Maddock Films just announced Aneet Padda as the star of their next horror-comedy, "Shakti Shalini," planned for release in 2026.
The reveal came via a teaser showcased in theaters alongside their recent release "Thamma," introducing Padda as the new face of Shalini.
Maddock's single release in 2026
This is a big step for Padda, who rose to fame with "Saiyaara."
Her casting fits Maddock's approach of picking actors who truly match the role—director Amar Kaushik mentioned they wanted someone younger for this character.
Plus, "Shakti Shalini" will be Maddock's only release in 2026, showing they're focusing on quality in their popular horror-comedy universe (think "Stree" and "Bhediya").