Madhushree's 'Tuk Tuk': Singer calls her Malayalam debut 'wonderful'

"Tuk Tuk" was composed by Justin Prabhakaran, who felt Madhushree's voice was a perfect fit, while Raj Shekhar's lyrics add extra charm.

Madhushree admitted she was surprised to sing Hindi for a Malayalam film but loved how it turned out on screen.

Director Anthikad described her performance as "magical and unforgettable," as the song trends and bridges Bollywood and South Indian music styles.