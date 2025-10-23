'Stranger Things' S05 finale to release in theaters?

This development follows a recent Variety profile that included interviews with the Duffer brothers and Netflix executives. At the time, Netflix's Bela Bajaria had indicated that a theatrical release was unlikely , but Puck now reports that the platform's stance has since shifted. Recently, Netflix and AMC have discussed expanding their partnership, with talks between AMC head Adam Aron and Netflix's Ted Sarandos progressing well.

Theatrical trend

Following Netflix's trend of theatrical releases

Netflix has been increasingly interested in theatrical releases for its biggest content. In the past, the platform has given select films limited theatrical runs just weeks or days ahead of their streaming debut. Fans are eagerly anticipating the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, with co-creator Ross Duffer recently hinting that it may drop in November. The Season 5 finale is expected to be a feature-length film, offering an extended runtime and a cinematic experience in theaters.