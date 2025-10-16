Netflix denies cinema release for 'Stranger Things' finale
What's the story
The fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things will be released in three parts later this year. However, interestingly enough, the show's creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, had wished for a theatrical release for the series finale. Despite their wishes, as per Variety, Netflix has decided to keep it as a streaming-only event.
Theatrical release
Duffer brothers believed theatrical release would enhance viewing experience
The Duffer brothers believed that a theatrical release would allow fans to appreciate the show's sound and visuals fully. They also felt it would give viewers a chance to connect during the big finale. Duffer said, "People don't get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they're seeing it at reduced quality." "More than that, it's about experiencing it at the same time with fans."
Streaming-only event
Why Netflix decided against theatrical release for 'Stranger Things'
While Netflix has previously experimented with theatrical releases for some of its projects, like KPop Demon Hunters (sing-along), Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief creative officer, said, "A lot of people...have watched Stranger Things on Netflix." "It has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want."
Release dates
Release dates of 'Stranger Things' S05
The final season of Stranger Things will be released in three installments on November 26, December 25, and December 31. The show has gained immense popularity since its debut in 2016 and has been praised for its writing, acting, and nostalgic references to 1980s pop culture.