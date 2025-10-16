Netflix denies cinema release for 'Stranger Things' finale

The fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things will be released in three parts later this year. However, interestingly enough, the show's creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, had wished for a theatrical release for the series finale. Despite their wishes, as per Variety, Netflix has decided to keep it as a streaming-only event.

Theatrical release Duffer brothers believed theatrical release would enhance viewing experience The Duffer brothers believed that a theatrical release would allow fans to appreciate the show's sound and visuals fully. They also felt it would give viewers a chance to connect during the big finale. Duffer said, "People don't get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they're seeing it at reduced quality." "More than that, it's about experiencing it at the same time with fans."

Streaming-only event Why Netflix decided against theatrical release for 'Stranger Things' While Netflix has previously experimented with theatrical releases for some of its projects, like KPop Demon Hunters (sing-along), Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief creative officer, said, "A lot of people...have watched Stranger Things on Netflix." "It has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want."