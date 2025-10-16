Was Govinda often late on sets? Actor hits back, 'defamation!' 

Bollywood actor Govinda recently defended himself against accusations of being late on film sets. Speaking on the show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, he said such comments have "defamed" him in the industry. The Hero No. 1 star also spoke about his hectic schedules and multiple shoots that made it difficult for him to be punctual.

Statement 'Who can do 5 shifts and still come on time?' Defending his late arrivals, Govinda said, "I've been defamed for not arriving on time. Who has the strength to do five shifts and still come on time? It's just not possible." He added that it was impossible to manage such a hectic schedule, saying, "How can someone do so much shooting? Here, people get exhausted doing even one film."

Schedule 'He would come in a different costume from another movie' Host Twinkle Khanna remembered, "When I was working with him, he was doing 14 movies at a time. And sometimes he would come in a different costume from another movie." He was asked how he remembered his dialogues. To this, Govinda said that he remembered them because of the fear instilled by his brother Kirti Kumar. He said, "Kirti had scared me so much... 'We are shooting this film without planning. If this doesn't work, you're finished.'"