Rajinikanth to team up with Sundar C after 28 years
Entertainment
Rajinikanth is reuniting with director Sundar C for their first film together since 1997's Arunachalam.
The new project will start once Rajinikanth wraps upJailer 2, and is expected to finish before his upcoming film with Kamal Haasan.
While plans are still being finalized, the anticipation for this collaboration is high.
Other ongoing projects of Sundar C and Rajinikanth
Sundar C is also working on Mookuthi Amman 2, featuring Nayanthara and Regina Cassandra with a hefty ₹100 crore budget.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's collaboration with Kamal Haasan—confirmed recently with a bit of playful excitement from Haasan himself—is still in the works, marking another big moment for Indian cinema's legendary stars.