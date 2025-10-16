Rajinikanth to team up with Sundar C after 28 years Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Rajinikanth is reuniting with director Sundar C for their first film together since 1997's Arunachalam.

The new project will start once Rajinikanth wraps upJailer 2, and is expected to finish before his upcoming film with Kamal Haasan.

While plans are still being finalized, the anticipation for this collaboration is high.