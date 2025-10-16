'Khalifa' teaser: Gold smuggling gets stylish with Prithviraj Sukumaran 

In the teaser, we see Sukumaran in a stylish avatar as Aamir Ali. The video also features glimpses of intense action sequences and violent confrontations against the backdrop of foreign locales. The film is set to hit theaters on Onam 2026, as confirmed by the producers.

Behind the scenes

Everything we know about 'Khalifa'

Directed by Vysakh, Khalifa is a revenge action thriller that started filming in London in August this year. The film will be primarily shot in the United Arab Emirates, with additional schedules planned in Kerala and Nepal. Jinu Abraham is the screenwriter of Khalifa, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The cinematography is handled by Jomon T John and the editing by Chaman Chakko.