How Kal Penn redefined South Asian representation on screen

Kal Penn, an actor and former White House staffer, has been a trailblazer for South Asian representation in Hollywood . From the way he has broken stereotypes and opened doors for actors from diverse backgrounds, his journey is nothing short of inspiring. From his iconic roles to his advocacy for diversity, Penn has changed the way we see South Asians on screen. Here's how he did it.

#1 Breaking stereotypes with 'Harold & Kumar' Penn's breakout role in the Harold & Kumar series was a game-changer. The films broke away from the usual South Asian character molds, presenting him as a lead in a stoner comedy. It was a refreshing change that challenged the stereotypes and proved that South Asians can lead films, and not just be sidekicks or comic relief.

#2 Advocacy through 'Designated Survivor' In the political thriller Designated Survivor, Penn played the role of Seth Wright, a White House speechwriter. His performance was praised for presenting a South Asian character in a serious, influential role. This portrayal further solidified the notion that actors of color can take on complex, high-stakes roles, paving the way for more diverse casting in future projects.

#3 Beyond acting: Political engagement Beyond acting, Penn has also made a name for himself in the political arena. He served as an associate director in the Obama administration, where he advocated for education and arts. His dual career in entertainment and politics has shown that South Asians can make an impact in both fields, inspiring others to follow suit.