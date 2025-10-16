'Battle of Galwan': Salman shoots patriotic song with 60 dancers

The song sequence has been designed by director Apoorva Lakhia to serve as a narrative centerpiece rather than just an ordinary song. A production insider told Mid-Day, "It's not a celebratory number. The mood is patriotic and the song reflects the pride, sacrifice, and pain of the soldiers." "Salman and the director were clear that it should feel organic to the story."

Film details

About 'Battle of Galwan'

Battle of Galwan will portray the India-China military clash that occurred in June 2020. Khan will play Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in the film. The song sequence is expected to focus more on the emotional expressions of soldiers rather than dance moves, given its theme. The insider added, "Filming will continue through the week." Chitrangda Singh also plays an important role in this war drama that is currently in its second schedule.