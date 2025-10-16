'I've forgiven Sunita many times': Govinda addresses divorce rumors

Actor-comedian Govinda recently addressed the ongoing divorce rumors with his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Speaking on the show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, he called Ahuja "the child of the family" and revealed that he has "forgiven" her many times over the years. He also dismissed speculation about their separation, saying no one can separate them.

Fond remarks 'My children handle my wife' Govinda said, "She is a child herself. My children handle my wife as if she's a child." "Sunita is like a kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household only because she is what she is. She is an honest child." "Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn't."

Mistakes acknowledged On correcting mistakes When asked if Ahuja corrects his mistakes, Govinda said, "She has herself made so many mistakes... I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times." He added, "Sometimes, according to me, we rely too much on them. Especially if your mother is not with you, so you rely too much on your wife." The couple has been married since 1987 and has two children together.

Gender dynamics Men run house, women run the world: Govinda Govinda also spoke about gender roles in a household, saying, "The problem with men is that they can't think on those lines. I always believe that man runs the house but women run the whole world." He added, "As time passes, she starts scolding you like a mother, she explains also like a mother. They don't realize it, but we see it."

Relationship status 'Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai' Despite the ongoing rumors, Govinda has a firm stance on their relationship. He said, "Agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti (If the rumors were true, would we have been this close? We'd have distance)!" "Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai (Nobody can separate us, be it almighty or satan, no one)."