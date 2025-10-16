Next Article
'Baahubali' returns to theaters, rakes in big bucks already
Entertainment
Baahubali - The Epic is back in theaters for its 10th anniversary, now upgraded with Dolby Cinema and 4DX for a next-level experience.
Early US screenings have already pulled in over $60,000 in ticket sales, showing fans are still excited to see this epic on the big screen.
'Baahubali 2' is North America's highest-grossing Indian film
Producer Shobu Yarlagadda says the goal is to let people enjoy Baahubali's scale with better visuals and sound—especially for those who first watched it on smaller screens.
Fun fact: Baahubali 2 (from 2017) still holds the record as North America's highest-grossing Indian film at $22 million!