Rakhi Sawant entering 'Bigg Boss 19'? What we know
What's the story
Rakhi Sawant, the queen of entertainment, has teased her potential participation in Bigg Boss 19. In a recent interview with Zoom/Telly Talk, she was asked about rumors of her joining the show. To this, Sawant cryptically replied, "This is a surprise. Please keep it as a surprise." She also shared her experience on the Colors TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga.
Show experience
Sawant on her experience in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'
Sawant, who recently made special appearances on Pati Patni Aur Panga and Reality Ranis of the Jungle 2, spoke fondly about her co-contestants on the former show. "I enjoyed a lot in Pati Patni Aur Panga. I really liked all the celebrities. Abhishek was cute. Avika, Hina Khan, Rubina, all are cute people," she said.
Past hints
Earlier, Sawant seemingly confirmed her participation in 'BB19'
In a previous interview, Sawant had hinted at her possible participation in Bigg Boss 19. She said, "Bigg Boss mein na jaaye aise kaise ho sakta hai so jab yahan pe aayi hoon to." "Kahte hain na InshaAllah shubh shubh bolo Salman bhai aa rahi hoon main aapse bhi milne sabse bhi milne aur aapke dushman jo bahar hai na aa gayi hoon main. Sabki dhoti kholungi main."
Show details
More about 'Bigg Boss 19' and its contestants
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24. The show features celebrities like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama, among others. It streams daily on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30pm. Sawant has previously participated in Bigg Boss multiple times and is known for her entertaining antics on reality shows.