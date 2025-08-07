Advocate arrested for threatening, defaming Balachandra Menon with actress
Kochi Cyber Crime police have arrested advocate Sangeeth Louis from Thrissur, accusing him of teaming up with actress Minu Muneer to threaten and defame Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon.
Back in September 2024, the duo allegedly harassed Menon through intimidating calls and negative social media posts.
The FIR lists criminal intimidation and IT Act violations.
Louis has previous arrest under Kerala's anti-social activities law
Police say they've found digital evidence against both Louis and Muneer, and are looking into whether more people are involved in this extortion network.
Louis has a previous arrest under Kerala's Anti-Social Activities law. Muneer surrendered after her anticipatory bail was denied, but later got regular bail.
Menon filed his complaint after facing months of online harassment tied to sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Even some Malayalam YouTube channels have been booked for spreading defamatory content about the case.