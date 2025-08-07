Advocate arrested for threatening, defaming Balachandra Menon with actress

Louis has previous arrest under Kerala's anti-social activities law

Police say they've found digital evidence against both Louis and Muneer, and are looking into whether more people are involved in this extortion network.

Louis has a previous arrest under Kerala's Anti-Social Activities law. Muneer surrendered after her anticipatory bail was denied, but later got regular bail.

Menon filed his complaint after facing months of online harassment tied to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Even some Malayalam YouTube channels have been booked for spreading defamatory content about the case.