Ahaan Panday in talks with Aanand L Rai, Rakeysh Mehra
Entertainment
After making waves with his debut film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is already eyeing his next moves in Bollywood.
He's currently in talks with top directors Aanand L Rai and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for upcoming projects that could shape his career further.
Panday's upcoming projects and collaborations
Panday is being considered for Rai's next film (post-Tere Ishk Mein) and has also been approached by Mehra for Karna, an action-packed Mahabharata adaptation.
On top of that, he's confirmed to star alongside Sharvari in a romantic action movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, with filming set for Mumbai and London later this year.
For anyone following fresh faces and major collaborations in Bollywood, Ahaan's rapid rise is definitely one to watch.