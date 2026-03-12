Ahaan Panday in talks with Aanand L Rai, Rakeysh Mehra

Panday's upcoming projects and collaborations

Panday is being considered for Rai's next film (post-Tere Ishk Mein) and has also been approached by Mehra for Karna, an action-packed Mahabharata adaptation.

On top of that, he's confirmed to star alongside Sharvari in a romantic action movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, with filming set for Mumbai and London later this year.

For anyone following fresh faces and major collaborations in Bollywood, Ahaan's rapid rise is definitely one to watch.