Ahaan Panday's rugged look for Ali Zafar-YPF film revealed
Ahaan Panday, fresh off his hit debut in Saiyaara, just shared a rugged makeover on social media.
It's for his upcoming action-romantic film with director Ali Abbas Zafar and Yash Raj Films, also starring Sharvari. Shooting kicks off in early 2026.
'Saiyaara' was a blockbuster; now, Panday is ready for more
This marks a big shift for Panday—Saiyaara became the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, and now he's teaming up with Zafar for the first time at Yash Raj Films.
Fans are loving his intense new vibe, and there's real buzz since Zafar and YRF have a strong track record together.