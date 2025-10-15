Next Article
'Thamma' release date: Ayushmann-Rashmika's film to hit theaters soon
Entertainment
Maddock Films is bringing Thamma, a supernatural rom-com starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, to theaters on October 21, 2024.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will be available in Hindi and dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Will 'Thamma' stream on OTT?
Thamma will be released exclusively in theaters for now. No word yet on streaming or digital platforms.
What to expect from the film
Expect a quirky mix of romance, horror, and folklore, plus a stacked cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.
The soundtrack features original tracks by Sachin-Jigar, with voices from Rashmeet Kaur, adding extra flavor to the film's supernatural love story.