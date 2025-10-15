'Thamma' release date: Ayushmann-Rashmika's film to hit theaters soon Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Maddock Films is bringing Thamma, a supernatural rom-com starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, to theaters on October 21, 2024.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will be available in Hindi and dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.