'Kishkindhapuri' OTT details: When, where to watch Bellamkonda-Anupama's horror film
Kishkindhapuri, a Telugu horror film directed by Koushik Pegallapati, hit theaters on September 12, 2024.
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran play ghost-tour guides whose adventure turns terrifying after they unleash a vengeful spirit in their town.
OTT platform and other details
ZEE5 has bagged the streaming rights, while Zee Telugu will air it on TV.
The movie isn't online just yet, but its digital premiere is expected soon.
Critical reception and box office performance
Critics have praised the film's creepy vibe, effective jump scares, and tight story.
The lead pair's performances stood out, especially in the scarier moments.
It's been a box office hit and currently boasts an impressive 8.6/10 on IMDb.