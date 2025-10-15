Next Article
'All Her Fault': Sarah Snook's new series arrives on Hotstar
Entertainment
Sarah Snook (yep, Shiv from Succession) is back in All Her Fault, a new mystery-thriller series arriving on JioHotstar this November 7, 2025, just a day after its US debut.
The story follows Marissa Irvine, whose ordinary playdate turns into a nightmare when her son Milo goes missing, kicking off a tense search.
Cast and characters of the show
Things get intense fast—Marissa knocks on a stranger's door, only to realize they have no idea about her son or the people she was supposed to meet. Cue a frantic investigation and a lot of public attention.
The cast also features Dakota Fanning as Marissa's friend Jenny, Duke McCloud as Milo, plus Jake Lacy, Michael Pena, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, and Jay Ellis.
If you're into suspense and emotional twists, this one's for you.