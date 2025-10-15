Next Article
Manchu Lakshmi's 'Daksha' heads to streaming: When and where to watch
Entertainment
Ready for a Diwali binge? Manchu Lakshmi's crime thriller Daksha is hitting Amazon Prime Video on October 17, just a month after its theatrical release on September 19.
Lakshmi shared the streaming news and a fresh poster on social media, making it a perfect pick for your holiday watchlist.
Plot of 'Daksha'
Lakshmi leads as CI Daksha, investigating a mysterious death at a Hyderabad container yard—only to uncover another murder involving a representative from an American pharma company.
The cast also features Mohan Babu in a special role, plus Samuthirakani and Viswanth Duddumpudi.
As things get complicated, Vikram from the forensic department steps in to help crack the case.