Manchu Lakshmi's 'Daksha' heads to streaming: When and where to watch

Plot of 'Daksha'

Lakshmi leads as CI Daksha, investigating a mysterious death at a Hyderabad container yard—only to uncover another murder involving a representative from an American pharma company.

The cast also features Mohan Babu in a special role, plus Samuthirakani and Viswanth Duddumpudi.

As things get complicated, Vikram from the forensic department steps in to help crack the case.