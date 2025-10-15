Muse-Train to make India debut; set to headline Bandland 2026

The third Bandland festival is set for February 14-15, 2026, at Bengaluru's NICE Grounds. The festival will feature British rock band Muse and American pop-rock group Train as headliners. This will be the first time both bands perform in India. Other performers include Australia's Karnivool, Scribe, Girish, and the Chronicles, Pinkshift, The Sophs, James and Cold Gun.

Festival expansion 'Bandland on Tour': New initiative This year, Bandland will also feature "Bandland on Tour," a new initiative that will take the festival's marquee acts to different stages across India. Tom Morello will kick off the series, performing in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru this December. Pre-sale tickets for Bandland 2026 are now available for RuPay credit cardholders. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, October 17 at 1:00pm exclusively on BookMyShow.

Festival philosophy Expanding a home for rock music lovers: Pugalia Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events at BookMyShow, said in a statement that the aim of Bandland is to create a "cultural space where people could rediscover what rock truly stands for." He added, "This year, as Bandland grows beyond Bengaluru with Bandland on Tour, we're not just scaling an IP; we're expanding a home for everyone who finds a part of themselves in this music."