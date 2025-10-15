LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Muse-Train to make India debut; set to headline Bandland 2026
Summarize
Muse-Train to make India debut; set to headline Bandland 2026
'Bandland' 2026 will be held in February

Muse-Train to make India debut; set to headline Bandland 2026

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 15, 2025
06:19 pm
What's the story

The third Bandland festival is set for February 14-15, 2026, at Bengaluru's NICE Grounds. The festival will feature British rock band Muse and American pop-rock group Train as headliners. This will be the first time both bands perform in India. Other performers include Australia's Karnivool, Scribe, Girish, and the Chronicles, Pinkshift, The Sophs, James and Cold Gun.

Festival expansion

'Bandland on Tour': New initiative

This year, Bandland will also feature "Bandland on Tour," a new initiative that will take the festival's marquee acts to different stages across India. Tom Morello will kick off the series, performing in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru this December. Pre-sale tickets for Bandland 2026 are now available for RuPay credit cardholders. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, October 17 at 1:00pm exclusively on BookMyShow.

Festival philosophy

Expanding a home for rock music lovers: Pugalia

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events at BookMyShow, said in a statement that the aim of Bandland is to create a "cultural space where people could rediscover what rock truly stands for." He added, "This year, as Bandland grows beyond Bengaluru with Bandland on Tour, we're not just scaling an IP; we're expanding a home for everyone who finds a part of themselves in this music."

Headliner highlights

More about headliners Muse, Train

Muse, famed for hits like Uprising, Starlight, and Knights of Cydonia, is renowned for their electrifying energy and stadium-shaking visuals. Meanwhile, Train, the Grammy-winning pop-rock band with over 30 million tracks sold globally, is set to perform classics like Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me), Hey, Soul Sister, and Drive By.