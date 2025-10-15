Bombay HC quashes FIRs filed by Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband-businessman Adil Durrani's First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against each other were quashed by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The couple had filed these FIRs as a result of their marital discord. As they had settled their disputes, the court saw no reason for the FIRs to remain effective. Now, the couple is likely to begin divorce proceedings soon.
Court proceedings
Court's statement on the matter
Sawant was present in court and said that she had no objection to the quashing of the FIRs. She had accused Durrani of criminal intimidation, harassment, and unnatural sex. The court also quashed an FIR registered by Durrani against Sawant at Amboli police station, which pertained to an obscene video shared with friends. The bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil added, "Needless to say that both parties are to abide by the undertaking given by them."
Public statement
FIRs filed after separation announcement in 2023
The undertaking highlights that the former pair should not speak out against each other and should not discuss the matter. The ex-couple had married under Islamic laws in 2022 and had filed FIRs against each other following their marital discord a year later.