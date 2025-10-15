Ganesh's new film 'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi' gets title: Details here

Meanwhile, here's more on the film

This project marks Malvika Sharma's first Kannada film, bringing her Telugu and Tamil fanbase along for the ride.

The movie reunites Ganesh and director Srinivas Raju, who previously collaborated on Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, promising more heartfelt storytelling and stunning visuals.

With a planned early 2026 release, it joins Ganesh's busy lineup, including Yours Sincerely Ram and Pinaka—so there's plenty for fans to look forward to.