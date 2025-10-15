Ganesh's new film 'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi' gets title: Details here
Kannada star Ganesh is teaming up again with director Srinivas Raju for a new romantic family drama, after their earlier collaboration on Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi.
The film, already 60% shot—primarily in Mysuru—and soon heading to Kerala, North India, and Bhutan, features Ganesh as an intellectual character with ties to music, farming, and nature.
This project marks Malvika Sharma's first Kannada film, bringing her Telugu and Tamil fanbase along for the ride.
The movie reunites Ganesh and director Srinivas Raju, who previously collaborated on Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, promising more heartfelt storytelling and stunning visuals.
With a planned early 2026 release, it joins Ganesh's busy lineup, including Yours Sincerely Ram and Pinaka—so there's plenty for fans to look forward to.