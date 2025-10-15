'It's a business': Vicky Kaushal defends hyper-masculine action films

Vicky Kaushal , who recently starred in the blockbuster Chhaava, has defended hyper-masculine action films. Speaking at the Yuvaa conclave, he said that these movies are a reflection of societal demand and not just a trend in the industry. "There have always been phases and trends in the industry... The phase is dictated by society, and not the other way around," he stated.

Industry dynamics 'Gauge what the demand is, and then supply...' Kaushal further stressed that the film industry operates on a demand-and-supply basis. He said, "It's a business, at the end of the day, and we would like to tell you stories that you would like to hear." He acknowledged that every year there are a few films that defy this trend, but he added, "more than ever, it will be that (filmmakers) will try to gauge what the demand is, and then supply accordingly."

Current trends 'The audience needs to be given an experience...' Kaushal admitted that there is a current trend where audiences seek an immersive theater experience, which is achieved through stunning visuals, sound, and high stimulation. "Of course there is a phase going on right now where the audience needs to be given an experience in theaters," he said. However, he doesn't see anything wrong with this trend and believes it will eventually pass when audiences signal their disinterest in such films.