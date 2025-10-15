Prabhas's 'Fauji' locks August 2026 release date?

The much-anticipated action drama Fauji, starring Prabhas , is reportedly targeting an August 2026 release date. As per 123 Telugu, the announcement was made during the promotions of Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It is one of the many projects lined up for Prabhas, who is currently shooting for The Raja Saab.

Casting news Abhishek Bachchan approached for 'Fauji' There are reports that Abhishek Bachchan might be joining Prabhas in Fauji. According to 123 Telugu, director Raghavapudi has approached Bachchan for a pivotal role and discussions are ongoing. If finalized, this will be Bachchan's debut in Telugu cinema.

Legal action Makers issue warning after photo leak In August, a photo of Prabhas from the film's set was leaked online, raising concerns for the makers. They issued a stern warning and stated that legal action would be taken against those responsible. Taking to their X handle, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "We've observed that a lot of you are sharing a picture from the sets of #PrabhasHanu."