AI-Created band sparks industry debate on transparency
Velvet Sundown, a band with over a million Spotify streams and albums compared to classic rock legends, just revealed they're actually powered by AI.
Their music—created using the Suno platform—dropped in June 2025 and caught attention for its nostalgic vibe.
Now, fans are rethinking what "real" music means.
Music leaders call for clear labels on AI-made tracks
The reveal has kicked off big conversations about honesty in the industry.
Music leaders like Roberto Neri (Ivors Academy) and Sophie Jones (British Phonographic Industry) are calling for clear labels on AI-made tracks so listeners know who—or what—they're hearing.
There's worry this trend could hurt independent artists unless streaming platforms step up on fair compensation and creative rights.