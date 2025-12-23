Next Article
AI-generated explicit video wrongly links influencers, sparks privacy concerns
Entertainment
An explicit 19-minute video made with AI has gone viral, and several influencers were wrongly blamed for it.
Haryana Cyber Cell confirmed the clip was fake, highlighting concerns about privacy.
The whole situation shows how fast misinformation can spread online and hurt real people—often before anyone checks the facts.
Influencers speak out against false claims
Popular creators like Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sweet_zannat have denied any connection to the video.
Payal shared how upsetting these rumors are, urging everyone to stop spreading false content.
Sweet_zannat even called out the obvious mistakes in the claims.
Their responses are a reminder that digital responsibility matters—what we share online can have real-life consequences for others.