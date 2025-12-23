Next Article
Kerala government to appeal in 2017 actress assault case
Entertainment
Kerala is gearing up to challenge the court verdict in the high-profile 2017 actress assault case.
Actor Dileep was acquitted, while three others were also acquitted, and six others were sentenced after a Malayalam actress was kidnapped and assaulted—a shocking incident that made headlines across the state.
What's next?
The appeal will be filed after the Kerala High Court's Christmas break.
Prosecutors say they're questioning how the trial court handled witness testimonies—about 60 people took the stand, but their accounts led to mixed verdicts.
The survivor has openly shared her disappointment about Dileep's acquittal.