James Cameron isn't laughing at Amy Poehler's old Golden Globes joke Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

James Cameron has called out Amy Poehler for her 2013 Golden Globes joke about his marriage to Kathryn Bigelow.

On stage with Tina Fey, Poehler quipped, "When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron," poking fun at both their relationship and a controversy around Bigelow's film Zero Dark Thirty.

The joke drew shocked laughter from the audience; even Jessica Chastain looked shocked.