James Cameron isn't laughing at Amy Poehler's old Golden Globes joke
James Cameron has called out Amy Poehler for her 2013 Golden Globes joke about his marriage to Kathryn Bigelow.
On stage with Tina Fey, Poehler quipped, "When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron," poking fun at both their relationship and a controversy around Bigelow's film Zero Dark Thirty.
The joke drew shocked laughter from the audience; even Jessica Chastain looked shocked.
Cameron says the joke crossed a line
In a new interview, Cameron described Poehler's remark as "an ignorant dig" and said award shows should celebrate filmmakers—not roast them.
He added, "I'm pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far."
According to him, the audience reaction showed people misunderstood his work style.
Some context: why bring up Cameron vs Bigelow?
Poehler's jab was also a nod to the famous awards season rivalry between Cameron's Avatar and Bigelow's The Hurt Locker back in 2010—when Bigelow made history by winning Best Director over her ex-husband.